ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The YMCA of Greater Rochester marked the end of another season of the Love-15 program Thursday, but for some, the fun on the tennis courts is only just beginning.

Love-15 is a free six-week instructional program of tennis for Rochester kids and teenagers. There were nearly 150 participants in the 2023 group.

Although the program is over, some of the kids are heading to queens in a few weeks to attend the US Open. Last year, with support from the US Tennis Association and Wegmans, two dozen local kids attended.

Not only were they able to attend the matches, but were also able to play on the courts at Arthur Ashe Stadium.