YMCA cuts hundreds of jobs locally

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Hundreds of employees of the YMCA of Greater Rochester that were furlough last year, will not be retuning.

According to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice, 365 employees that were furloughed at 11 sites in the Finger Lakes region, became permanent on February 3.

These employees were originally furloughed on March 15, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The WARN notes cites, “unforeseeable business circumstances prompted by COVID-19,” as the reason for this latest notice.

18 employees that were furloughed at a Corning Branch, also became permanent.