YMCA ‘ceasing operations’ at Monroe Avenue and Victor branches

by: WROC Staff

(News 8 WROC photo/Josh Navarro)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — YMCA is closing two local branches permanently, citing the pandemic as the reason.

George Romell, President and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Rochester said Friday operations will cease at the Monroe Avenue facility in Rochester, as well as the branch in Victor.

Local gyms are still not allowed to open, due to New York state COVID-19 regulations.

Romell says it has been frustrating to see big box stores and museums reopen while their health wellness centers haven’t been able to.

Romell says the YMCA on Monroe Avenue location is turning over operations to Center for Youth moving forward.

