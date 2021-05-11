Wyoming County man charged with sexually abusing young girl from 2011-2019

CASTILE, N.Y. (WROC) — A Wyoming County man is facing multiple felony charges after accusations that he sexually abused a young girl for years.

Officials from the Wyoming County District Attorney’s Office say 27-year-old Roger Ballard Jr. of Castile is charged with two counts of predatory sexual assault against a child, first degree sexual abuse, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Officials say Ballard was arrested by New York State Police in March.

The allegations in an indictment say the ongoing sexual assault of a young girl occurred between 2011 and 2019.

If convicted, Ballard faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

At arraignment, Ballard pleaded not guilty and is being held on $75,000 cash bail, $150,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 8.

