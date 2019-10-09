WWE superstar Mick Foley surprises 92-year-old fan at Canandaigua nursing home

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Former WWE superstar Mick Foley was in the area Wednesday to visit with 92-year-old Wilma Gibson at the Thomson Health nursing home in Canandiagua.

Foley’s grandmother was Gibson’s best friend growing up and they’re both from our region.

Gibson’s nursing home has a wish program and she wished to see the WWE star — and Wednesday, her wish came true!

Foley said he was in Western New York this week and figured he could make time for his grandma’s friend.

Foley’s beloved “Mankind” character made him one of the WWE’s most popular wrestlers of all time, along with his other characters “Dude Love,” and “Cactus Jack.”

Check back with News 8 WROC as Adam Chodak will have a full report later on Foley’s meeting with Wilma. And tune in Thursday where Adam and Foley sit down to discuss the wrestler’s charity work, his career, and more in a wide-ranging interview.