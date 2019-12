ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Professional wrestler and Rochester native Luke Harper has been released from the WWE.

Harper, whose real name is John Huber, came to terms with the WWE on being released from his contract Sunday.

WWE has come to terms on the releases of Jonathan Huber (Luke Harper), Sin Cara and Ryan Parmeter (Konnor) and Eric Thompson (Viktor) of The Ascension.https://t.co/XzXMrhl3Qj — WWE (@WWE) December 8, 2019

Harper’s rise in the ring was an unlikely story. He shared his story in an interview with Adam Chodak back in 2018.