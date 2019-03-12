WSJ business report: Rochester ranks last

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) - Rochester came in last place during a Wall Street Journal ranking of the hottest job markets in the county. The Journal ranked a list of 53 US cities based on everything from unemployment to wage growth. Despite that bad news, civic and business leaders say they are optimistic on the local economy.

Rochester's 4.5% unemployment rate last year, and the 2.2% wage growth rate were factors taken into consideration to label it the least dynamic labor market. Robert Duffy with the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce says he enjoys the Journal but disagrees with the study.



“Being on the ground here I see a very different story. I’m just saying it’s not perfect. There’s so much going on in Rochester. First of all, I think we are one of the most understated places in the state and in the county," adds Duffy.



Duffy says some of the largest growth here is in healthcare, technology, and the 19 colleges and universities in the region. Those employment numbers, like anywhere else, can change depending on a variety of factors. “It’s one of these ongoing issues where you bring a company in, and somebody else is downsizing, sometimes that skewers the job count," says Duffy.



Yet one company owner feels the Albany's practices have a ripple effect on the Rochester region, driving business away. "The taxation is pretty high. All the major players have been leaking and the small businessman has been picking up all the tax burden," says Mark Wahl, the owner of Sirness Coffee.

James Senall of NextCorp in downtown says it's always unfortunate when Rochester makes the bottom of any list, but with 60 startup companies at NextCorp alone, he feels it's only a matter of time before region rises.

"The stats are all positive. We have more employment than we did a year ago, we have job growth, we have unemployment that's low, it's just that we didn't stack up as well with the other peer cities."

Duffy says there are issues here, the city's not perfect. But one current challenge is a good one to have. "The tough thing is there are so many jobs opening up, we have a hard time trying to find people to fill those positions."