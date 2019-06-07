WROC-TV nears milestone broadcast Video

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) - On June 11, 2019, WROC-TV will celebrate its seventieth anniversary!

Local media historian and collector Jeffrey Rolick shared some of his treasured items and memories of WROC-TV Friday during News 8 at Noon.

"I grew up watching it," Rolick said of the television station, which has undergone several changes in call letters and channel numbers through the years. "In 1949, it started out at the Chamber of Commerce. They had a live remote telecast that day, June 11. And William Fay was the head of broadcasting for the station. And he and other dignitaries opened the station. And the first regularly scheduled program was 'Open House' with Ann Rogers and Ross Weller. And then you go through a list of shows like 'Home Cooking' with Trudy McNall and Ross Weller."

Rolick recalled some other early popular shows including 'Cinderella Weekend,' a quiz show with Weller, 'Romper Room,' 'Gilly,' and 'Bozo' with Bob Keefe, the husband of Anne Keefe.

Over 70 years Rolick said the constant has been a commitment to the community with programming. "As a matter of fact, a couple of days ago, Adam Chodak did a thing on poverty in Rochester. This shows the commitment of the station to the community. And you had a show called 'Court of Public Opinion' with Sol Linowitz. He would interview people from The City Club. And that was good for the community too."

Rolick has produced a special tribute show for the radio program he hosts on 106.3 WRFC, RochesterFreeRadio.com. "I interviewed Tom Decker," he said. "He talks about his years at Channel 8. And also there's an audio clip of an early WHAM-TV Channel 6 program."