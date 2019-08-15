WROC programming notice regarding Friday’s CBS lineup

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Due to the Buffalo Bills’ preseason game Friday night against the Carolina Panthers, we have a programming note to pass along to our viewers.

News 8 WROC will broadcast our special Buffalo Kickoff Live show from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday before the Bills and Panthers take the field. You can watch the full game on WROC and immediately after the game ends our special Buffalo Postgame Live show will air until our regularly scheduled newscast begins.

Airing times for regularly scheduled CBS programs will be affected as such:

Hawaii Five-0 will air overnight at 1:37 a.m. Saturday

Wheel of Fortune will air at 5:30 a.m. Saturday

Jeopardy! will air at 6 a.m. Saturday

Blue Bloods will air at 11:35 p.m. Saturday

Magnum P.I. will air overnight at 12:35 a.m. Sunday

All of these episodes are repeats, but for folks interested, all of the aforementioned episodes will be available on CBS.com on Friday.

Similar programming adjustments will be made for Friday, August 23 and Thursday, August 29, when the Bills take on the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings to finish up their preseason. All of these games can be seen live on WROC-TV.