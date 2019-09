ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Departments throughout New York state honored sheriff’s offices Monday, including here in Monroe County.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared this week as County Sheriff’s Week. It highlights the service and contributions of county sheriffs and celebrates their role in local communities.

It also pays tribute to those sheriffs and sheriff’s deputies who have died in the line of duty.

The wreaths for Monday’s event were donated by ESL Federal Credit Union.