ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A Rochester neighborhood is picking up the pieces after more than a dozen cars were damaged off of Monroe Avenue overnight.

It comes days after similar scenes in the Park and East Avenue neighborhoods, where dozens more were hit.

Rochester police say 14 cars were smashed on Boardman Street off of Monroe Avenue leading into Wednesday. It’s the second time that neighborhood has been affected by car vandalisms. Last week, 14 cars were damaged on Vick Park A, nine on Meigs Street, and 13 on Alexander Street.

“I woke up quite quickly,” said Karen Kirkey, whose car was damaged on Boardman Street, “I came down and it’s like what I found a couple months ago. Glass was all over the place.”

This is the second time this year Kirkey’s car windows have been shattered. More than a dozen neighbors spent Wednesday cleaning up the broken glass and taking next steps in getting their cars repaired.

At Mr. Glass on East Main Street, manager Brian Zimmermann says they’ve never seen anything like this recent spree of damage.

The auto repair shop is among the closest in proximity to the neighborhoods most recently affected by these crimes.

“Extremely busy. It’s really unfortunate, but it is. We’re completely slammed with work right now,” said Zimmermann.

The shop can take in up to 15 cars per day. There hasn’t been a day this week, he says, where it’s been any less than that.

“This is a random, any type of car [situation]. Dodges, Chevys, Fords, windshields, door glasses. We haven’t had any back windows come in, but I’ve never seen anything like this,” said Zimmermann.

The shop has seen a break from Kia and Hyundai repairs in the last few weeks. Meanwhile, neighbors living in the areas affected are keeping an eye out.

“I guess for now, my plan is to just keep all my stuff out of my car. I’ll still keep parking around here, and hope for the best,” said Will Muench.

There are no suspects in custody for any of these cases. Anyone with more information is asked to call 911.