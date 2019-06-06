World War Two veteran Pete Dupre is admired across the globe Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - World War Two veteran Pete Dupre of Fairport continues to draw admiration of audiences across the globe.

Two weeks ago, Dupre played the national anthem on his harmonica at the US women's soccer match in New Jersey. The video of the performance went viral.

Dupre says he's honored by the attention and is committed to making sure the stories of world war two veterans keeps being told, even as his generation passes on.

Dupre is currently 96 years old and was a medic during world war two. He has traveled the world thanks to the greatest generations' foundation.