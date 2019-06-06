World War II veteran George Haines passes away

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) - Celebrated local World War II veteran George Haines has passed away. Hours before he died, friend and fellow World War II veteran Pete DuPre played his harmonica for him. The moment was captured on video by Haines' grandson Matt Burton. Haines and DuPre traveled together on several trips thanks to the Greatest Generations Foundation.

Haines was a well-known advocate for other veterans, a long-time volunteer at Unity Hospital in Greece and for Honor Flight Rochester.

Haines was born April 16, 1925 in Rochester. He served as Private First Class and army scout in the Pacific Theater during World War II. He lived most of his life in the town of Greece, and was preceded in death by the love of his life, Patricia Haines.

It's estimated some 348 World War II veterans die in the U.S. every day. Haines was committed to keeping their legacy fresh in the minds of every American. Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced. Haines was 94 years old.