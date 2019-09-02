World War II Soldier laid to rest in hometown

STANLEY, N.Y. — (WROC) – A World War II soldier from the Ontario County town of Stanley was finally laid to rest after 76 years.

Dozens gathered under cloudy skies as Sergeant Howard Gotts was buried in the spot his parents reserved for him after he went missing.

“Having him home is really a final piece of that closure,” said Major Brian Kent, Gotts’ great-great-grandnephew. But knowing he absolutely loved what he did, he volunteered for it, and ultimately was willing to die for his country was incredible.”

On August 1, 1943, Gotts was killed during a bombing run in World War II. But officials were unable to identify his remains and he was buried in a military cemetery in Belgium. Gotts’ parents and siblings died without knowing what happened to him.

“It really hurt my grandmother that no one knew where his remains were and that is a closure that they could never get,” said Joyce Richardson, Gotts’ great-niece.

The Department of Defense used DNA samples submitted by his family to identify him. After seven decades the radio operator was able to begin his journey home.

“I feel like I played a role in my uncle’s history even though I did not know him I was able to help him,” said Richardson.

As two soldiers stood watch over Gotts’ remains the family was finally able to say goodbye. And for those who passed on, “They would absolutely be overjoyed with all the support especially from people who didn’t know Howard who have come out to recognize the sacrifice,” said Major Kent.

During the burial, Gotts received full military honor and was awarded the purple heart, which was presented to the family.

Gotts served as an Air Force radio operator with the Flying 8 Balls during World War II. His squadron was part of Operation Tidal Wave.

Approximately 189 American soldiers killed in that raid were not able to be identified.