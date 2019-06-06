World leaders gather in Normandy, France to commemorate 75th anniversary of D-Day

Thursday June 6 is the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion in which more than 160-thousand Allied troops stormed the beaches of Normandy, France.

The Allies won a key victory that set the stage for their eventual victory over the Nazi-led Axis Powers. If the bold invasion plan had failed, it’s difficult to imagine how different the world would be.

To commemorate the anniversary, veterans and world leaders gathered in Normandy, France. President Trump and President of France, Emmanuel Macron, addressed World War II veterans at the American Cemetery in Normandy.

More than 150 veterans returned to the beach for the ceremony and to visit the graves of their fallen comrades.

President Trump remembered the sacrifice of the Americans and the Allies that gave their lives in the invasion.

“On this day 75 years ago, ten thousand men shed their blood and thousands sacrificed their lives for their brothers, for their countries, and for the survival of liberty,” said Trump.

Also at the ceremony, President Macron presented some American veterans with the Legion of Honor Medal, France’s highest honor.

