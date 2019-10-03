Workers in Rochester still striking, say offer from Gm falls short

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The United Auto Workers union has rejected an offer from General Motors, leading to day 17 of the nationwide strike.

In Rochester, United Auto Workers Union members are holding a 24/7 picket line. They say they won’t stop until the company meets all their demands.

Workers like Chris Brancato who say, this fight isn’t just about general motors, but about protecting middle-class America.

“Our next-generation work they’re gonna have built-in Mexico, they don’t want to give it to us here in Rochester. It’s not fair. The taxpayers we bailed them out and the workers ourselves, we’ve taken a lot over the years,” said Chris Brancato, an electrician at the General Motors in Rochester.

General Motors offered union works a contract on Monday, but union leaders rejected it.

Leaders in Rochester say the offer fell short on key things, like protections for temporary workers, and health care.

“The company gave us a low ball offer, again they have temporary workers, I guess, as a part of it. And it was rejected soundly by the union,” said Dan Maloney, president of UAW local 1097.

“We put the line in the sand we’re not gonna take it we’re staying out one day longer till we make it right,” said Maloney.

Today the group was joined by leaders from Syracuse as well as other local unions in the area. Unions like the Rochester Police Locust Club.

“We’re a family and we all want one thing in common, and that’s fairness and due process and workers’ rights. That’s why we’re here, and we’ll be here one day further than General Motors,” said Mike Mazzeo, president of the Rochester Police Locust Club.

About 49,000 workers across the country are participating in the strike.

A counteroffer to general motors was sent by the United Auto Workers union. No word on how negotiations are going. Workers in Rochester say they are ready to go however long it takes.