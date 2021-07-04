Woman fatally shot on Seward Street identified

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department identified the victim of the shooting that occurred on Friday evening, in the Seward Street area.

Police responded to 100 block of Seward Street for the report of a person shot. According to RPD, 43-year-old Sherrice Jackson, was suffering from a gunshot wound to her upper body when officers located her. Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

Police say there are currently no suspects in custody. Rochester’s Major Crimes Unit is conducting an investigation and is asking anybody with information to call 911.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.