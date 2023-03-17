ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — March is Women’s History Month — and many professionals gathered at a conference on Thursday called “Women Empowering Women” at Hyatt Regency Rochester.

At the conference, those in attendance discussed the challenges facing women and offered solutions to these problems.

The organizers of the event say that they hoped the participants walked away with strategies that will help them grow professionally.

“We’ve made sure that all the panels have Q&A opportunities and we have a number of workshops that are going to be really interactive today, said Shannon Ealy, Director of Marketing and Communications at the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce. “We’ve got one about networking, how to really take advantage of those opportunities, how to set boundaries, we even have a guided meditation workshop.”

Tickets for the event sold out one month ago, and over 400 people were in attendance. The conference has been held annually since 2018.