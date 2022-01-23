Woman with life threatening injuries after shooting, Lyell Avenue closed

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting near Child Street on Lyell Avenue in Rochester.

According to authorities RPD officers responded to the area for a report of someone that was stuck by a vehicle. Upon their arrival police learned it was a shooting.

A 32-year-old female was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital with life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Officials say that Lyell Avenue is currently closed from Lyell and Cameron to Lyell and Angle Street.

