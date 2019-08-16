Woman who hit children on Lyell Ave. pleads not guilty

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — The woman who struck two children with her car leaving them seriously injured pleaded not guilty to the charges against her.

Letoya Palmo, 29, was arraigned Friday morning in Monroe County Court. She pleaded not guilty to assault with intent to cause physical injury, causing injury to a child and various other charges.

The driver originally told police that she was reprimanding her two children in the backseat for misbehaving when she accidentally swerved onto the sidewalk.

A forensic examination of Palmo’s cell phone reveled what actually had happened.

Palmo was turning around while driving to take a photo of a ‘For Rent’ sign when she swerved off the road and hit the gas instead of the brakes, hitting and dragging the children about 50 feet with her car.

Both children suffered major injuries.

Palmo’s bail is set at $2,500 and is expected to appear in court on Monday, August 20 at 9:30 a.m.

News 8 continues to report.