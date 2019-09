A woman who pleaded guilty to causing a deadly drunk driving crash is set to be sentenced on Thursday.

Lindsay Szuba, 34, was arrested in May 2018 and eventually pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide.

Roger Cook, 54, was killed in the crash. Police say Szuba was drunk when she crossed over the centerline and hit Cook’s car head-on near Gravel Road in Webster.

Szuba is facing 15 years in prison.