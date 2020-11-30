Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after car strikes tree on Lake Ontario State Parkway

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two people were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital after a crash Monday on the Lake Ontario State Parkway.

Officials say a woman and a man were hospitalized after their vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree around 12 pm. Monday.

Officials say the woman has life-threatening injuries. No word yet on the condition of the man.

The vehicle was traveling eastbound on the Parkway when it left the roadway.

New York State Police continue to investigate this crash.

State police are investigating a serious crash on Lake Ontario State Pkw that happened around noon. The car traveling EB left the roadway striking a tree. A male & female were transported to Strong hospital. The female has life threatening injuries. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/EUAYn2kSEX — Emalee Burkhard (@EmaleeBurkhard) November 30, 2020

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.