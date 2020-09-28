Prude Death Investigation

Woman struck on Latta Road, hospitalized with serious injuries

by: WROC Staff

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — The Greece Police Department is investigating an accident on Monday morning after a woman was struck by a vehicle on Latta Road just after 6 a.m.

According to GPD, the woman was hospitalized with serious injuries. “A single eastbound vehicle on Latta Road struck a female pedestrian who is in the roadway near the 2700 block of Latta Road,” officials said in a statement.

Latta Road from Long Pond Road to Kinmont Drive is closed for the next couple hours.

