ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Canandaigua woman is dead after she was hit by a car while crossing the street, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday evening.

Deputies with OCSO said they responded to the report of a pedestrian struck on Eastern Boulevard, also called I-20, near South Main Street in downtown Canandaigua.

An investigation revealed that 33-year-old Kaycynthielle John was crossing Eastern Boulevard on foot when she was struck by a 2014 Chevy Aveo.

The driver, 21-year-old Erik Dillion of Clifton Springs, had been traveling eastbound, police said.

John was taken to nearby F.F. Thompson Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Dillion was uninjured.

Hopewell Fire Department and Canandaigua ambulance also responded to the scene. Part of the road was closed for around 2 hours while first responders reconstructed the accident.

The cause of the accident is stull under investigation, police said.