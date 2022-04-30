ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating a shooting that took place Friday evening that sent a 27-year-old woman to Rochester General Hospital. The RPD says the incident happened on Weyl Street near Bauman Street shortly after 10 p.m.

Officers located the victim upon their arrival to the scene. Officers say she had been shot at least one time in her lower body. AMR took the victim to RGH. Her injuries are not life-threatening.

The RPD does not have any suspects in custody. Anyone who has further information is asked to call 911.