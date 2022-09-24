ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A woman is recovering at Rochester General Hospital after she was stabbed Saturday morning in Rochester on Third Street near Central Park. Officers with the Rochester Police Department said the shooting took place shortly before 10 a.m.

According to the RPD, the woman is in her 20s and a private vehicle took her to RGH. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

“The circumstances which led up to the shooting are still under investigation,” the RPD said. “Anyone with information is asked to call 911.”