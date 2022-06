ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department says a 24-year-old woman from Rochester is recovering after she was shot Friday evening on Chapin Street.

Officers say a private vehicle took the victim to Rochester General Hospital at around 11:55 p.m.

The RPD said the victim was shot at least one time in her upper body and her injuries are not life-threatening. There are no suspects in custody. Anyone with further information is asked to call 911.