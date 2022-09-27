ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 22-year-old woman is being treated for life-threatening injuries after a late Monday night crash on Glide Street near Bergen Street.

Officers were led to the intersection of Glide Street and Bergen Street around 11:15 a.m. for the report of a motor vehicle accident and learned that a 2014 GMC pick-up was traveling southbound. At the same time, investigators discovered an Oldsmobile traveling westbound that entered the intersection and caused the crash.

Officials say both drivers walked away from the scene of the crash unscathed. The passenger inside the 2000 Oldsmobile, a 22-year-old female, was transported to Strong Hospital for serious injuries.

Alcohol and/or drugs have been ruled out as factors leading up to the crash.

