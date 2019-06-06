Woman sentenced for starting fire at Canandaigua hotel

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Cheryl Buckley

Canandaigua, NY (WROC) - The woman charged with starting a fire at a Canandaigua hotel last fall has been sentenced.

Cheryl Buckley, 60, will serve two and a half years in prison with five years of post-release supervision. It is believed that she was trying to set fire to someone's car when the hotel caught fire.

No one was hurt and the damage to the motel was minor.