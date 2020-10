We’ll remain quiet and cool as we transition into the evening with clearing skies as high pressure moves in briefly ahead of some bigger changes to end the week. Temperatures overnight will drop into the lower 40s and upper 30s in some spots. Clouds move back in ahead of our next incoming storm system by Thursday morning.

Thursday looks to stay dry to start before the next round of rain returns early afternoon, moving in from south to north and overspreading most of the region by the evening. As cold air from behind this system moves in, expect rain to change over to some wet flakes mainly across higher elevations. As of now, the threat for everyone to see significant snowflakes looks unimpressive as trends in the models continue to place the storm system much farther south than anticipated. The best chance to see some wet flakes will be south of the thruway across the Bristol hills with parts around Rochester still having the potential to see a few novelty flakes fly, but temperatures simply look too warm for anything to really accumulate.