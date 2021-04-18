Woman recovering after overnight shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place during the early morning hours on Sunday.

Officers say a 28-year-old woman from Rochester was shot in her upper body in a parking lot on the 500 block of W Main Street around 1 a.m.

According to officers, the victim drove herself to Tremont Street where the crime was reported.  AMR transported the victim to URMC. Her injuries were deemed non-life-threatening.

No arrests have been made.  Anyone with further information is asked to call 911.

