ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating two murders in Rochester that took place late Saturday night and during the early morning hours Sunday. The first one took place Saturday evening on Pearce Street. When officers arrived to the scene they located a woman who was deceased at around 11 p.m.

Later at around 2 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Iceland Street for reports of a motor vehicle accident and then a person who had been shot. When officers arrived to the scene they located a man in his 50s who had been shot in his upper body. Officers say he was rushed to URMC where he was pronounced deceased shortly after arrival.

“During the course of the preliminary investigation it was learned the victim was driving

south on Jefferson Ave. when his vehicle struck a parked/unoccupied car on the west

curb,” the MCU said. “It is unknown at this time if the victim was shot prior to, or after the motor vehicle

accident.”

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating both incidents and is asking anyone with further information to call 911, the Major Crimes Unit (585) 428-7157, Crime Stoppers (585) 423-9300, or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.



