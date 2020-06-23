Woman loses phone with deceased mother’s last voicemail after another theft at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — A string of break-ins at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery on Lake Ave is forcing police and cemetery leaders to take action.

Jackie Mack, a woman who was visiting her mother’s grave, was robbed — and now she is asking the public for help. Her phone with the last voicemails from her deceased mother was stolen from her car at the cemetery.

“Very disgusting that you’d do something like that at a cemetery,” said Mack, a Rochester resident.

Mack lost her purse and work bag and a phone with voicemails from her mother, who passed away. She says her car was unlocked, but she wasn’t gone long.

“My mom always would tell me to lock my doors, and I should have listened just the one time I did forget,” said Mack.

Mack reported the theft to police, who are already looking into four recent larcenies at the same cemetery.

In a statement, police said they have increased patrol in the area as well as the cemetery itself and recommend people to lock their cars and remove or hide belongings from view.

Staff from Holy Sepulchre are working with police to plan a response.

“We have security patrols throughout the premises we have security cameras and we work closely with RPD,” said John Caufield with Holy Sepulchre .”There’s basic safety practices that people can work on to ensure they are safe here.”

Mack says she is hoping for the safe return of the phone.

“I don’t care about the money, it replaceable but the phone that has my mom’s voice on it since she passed is something that I can’t replace is something that’s very meaningful to me,” said Mack.