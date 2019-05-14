Woman killed in head-on crash in LeRoy Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LeRoy, N.Y. (WROC) - The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says a woman was killed in a head-on crash in LeRoy Monday evening.

The crash happened at the intersection of Route 19 and North Street Road. Deputies say Bonnie Dean, 77, of Churchville, was heading south when she tried to drive around another car that was waiting to turn left onto North Street Road. That's when deputies say she drove off the shoulder, lost control, then swerved back onto the road and into oncoming traffic. Dean's car then slammed into a northbound SUV head-on.

Dean was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV, Penne Vincent, 56, of Fairport was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital but is expected to be okay.