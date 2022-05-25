ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-car crash near East Main Street and Alexander Street early Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, officers responded to East Main Street and Alexander Street for reports of a motor vehicle accident around 1:25 a.m.

Upon arrival, investigators located a Jeep and a Kia involved in the incident. Both cars are believed to have been traveling westbound on East Main Street at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Kia, a female in her 30s, was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries. The operator of the Jeep was uninjured, according to police.

An investigation into the crash is underway to determine what led to the incident.

