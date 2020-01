PEMBROKE, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Akron woman has died as the result of a crash in the Town of Pembroke.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office says Patricia Dzienciol, 50, was driving on Route 5 Tuesday morning when a westbound driver hit her car head-on.

Dzienciol, who died at ECMC, was the only person in her vehicle, There were three people in the westbound vehicle. All three were hospitalized.

The driver was ticketed for speeding and driving on the wrong side of the road.