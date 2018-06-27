Woman killed after vehicle hits box truck at Rts. 390 and 104
GREECE, NY (WROC) - A woman has died after her car hit a disabled box truck on Route 390 near 104.
Crews were called to the scene around 1:45 p.m. for the crash.
Troopers say the box truck had broken down on 390 South and the crew was working to put cones down when a vehicle driven by the victim rear-ended it.
Investigators say both men from the truck were outside the vehicle at the time of the crash, but were not hurt.
Troopers say the woman was only person inside her vehicle.
As of 4:10 p.m., two southbound lanes remain blocked and are expected to be closed for several hours. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
