Woman injured in rockfall at Stony Brook State Park

DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman is recovering after being sent to the hospital by falling rocks at a popular spot in Stony Brook State Park.

Adrianne Yurgosky was walking with her fiancé on the Fourth of July when he looked up and yelled “Duck!”

“I’m crouched down right where I was so all the rocks are just hitting my back,” she said. “A huge one hits the back of my head and I get another one on the back my chest and I’m thinking, ‘Is this it? Is another one going to hit me? Am I done?'”

After the rocks stopped falling, she knew she was in trouble. With blood seemingly everywhere, the pair stumbled to park staff, who helped on site. Eventually they had to go to the hospital, where Adrianne received staples, stiches and glue in several places.

New York State Parks sent us this statement after we asked about the incident:

“Public safety is Parks’ highest priority. The dynamic nature of the great outdoors presents a continuous challenge to Parks’ staff but we regularly inspect and maintain our facilities in the safest condition possible. Because conditions are always changing, signs at the entrances to Stony Brook gorge advise patrons of the risk of falling rocks. Parks wishes the patron a continued recovery from her injuries.“