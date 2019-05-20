Woman indicted for massive fire at Rochester apartment building
ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) -- The suspect in a massive fire at an apartment building on Monroe Avenue in Rochester was indicted by a grand jury on Monday.
Caitlyn Acoff was indicted on charges of arson, assault, and reckless endangerment.
Acoff, who lived in the building on Monroe Avenue and Shepard Street, is accused of setting fire to a door inside the building.
The fire ripped through the building, destroying units, the business space that housed Misfit Doughnuts, and leaving a firefighter with burns. At one point, the fire was so intense crews had to be rescued from the structure.
The motive behind the fire is still unknown.
