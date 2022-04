ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman was injured after a stabbing in the city overnight.

Rochester police officials responded to Clifford Avenue around 3 a.m. and found a woman in her 30s who was stabbed multiple times.

Authorities say she was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

