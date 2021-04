ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester woman was hospitalized after she was struck by a truck near the area of Aster Street and Steko Avenue in the Maplewood Historic District on the northwest side of Rochester.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to area around 12:15 a.m. on Friday and found the 19-year-old woman. She was taken to an area hospital by AMR for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck was issued a citation.