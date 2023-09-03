IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) – Crews with the St. Paul Boulevard Fire Department and officers with the Irondequoit Police Department were called to an apartment fire late Saturday night at Westage at the Harbor on St. Paul Boulevard.

Witnesses said they saw flames coming from a nearby window air conditioning unit and shortly after, the apartment was fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters pulled a 59-year-old woman from the apartment. An ambulance took her to Strong Memorial Hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The cause of the fire has been preliminarily determined as accidental. The fire is still under investigation by the Monroe County Fire Bureau.