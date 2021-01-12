Woman dies after crash at East Main and Chestnut Streets

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A woman has died from injuries sustained from a crash on Monday.

The 33-year-old Rochester woman was hospitalized Monday evening after a crash at the intersection of Main and Chestnut Streets. On Tuesday, she died from the injuries.

According to the Rochester Police Department, a vehicle traveling eastbound on Main Street passed through the intersection of Chestnut Street and crashed into a vehicle traveling northbound.

The 33-year-old woman along with three other passengers were all injured and transported to the University of Rochester Medical Center. The injuries of the other three individuals were considered non-life threatening.

“The investigation indicated speed, and passing through a red light caused the accident.”

The investigation is ongoing.