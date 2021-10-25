Woman dead after being struck by vehicle near RGH, police searching for driver

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle near Rochester General Hospital Sunday night and now state police are searching for the driver.

Authorities say deputies responded to the State Route 104 access road in front of RGH shortly before 10 p.m. for the report of a woman who was struck by an SUV.

Officials say the woman was laying in the right lane of the eastbound access road when she was hit by the vehicle. They say the vehicle then left the scene.

Police say the woman was found alive in the roadway by an ambulance leaving the hospital and taken to RGH where she ultimately succumbed to her injuries. She has not been identified at this time.

State police say they are attempting to locate the striking vehicle, was is described as a light-colored SUV. Anyone with information is asked to call New York State Police at 585-398-4100.