Woman dead, 3 hospitalized after crash with ambulance in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester woman is dead and three others have been hospitalized after a crash with an ambulance in the City of Rochester.
According to the Rochester Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of Central Park and North Goodman Street around 1:27 a.m. for the report of a crash involving an ambulance and another vehicle.
In the vehicle, police said a 23-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
That car had two other occupants, a 23-year-old Rochester woman and a 19-year-old Irondequoit woman. One was taken to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries and the other was not injured and remained on scene.
According to police, the ambulance was responding to a medical call and was occupied by two employees of American Medical Response. It was not occupied by a patient at the time. Those two employees were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say North Goodman Street from East Main Street to Bay Street remains closed as the investigation continues.
