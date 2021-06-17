Woman dead, 3 hospitalized after crash with ambulance in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester woman is dead and three others have been hospitalized after a crash with an ambulance in the City of Rochester.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of Central Park and North Goodman Street around 1:27 a.m. for the report of a crash involving an ambulance and another vehicle.

In the vehicle, police said a 23-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

OVERNIGHT: Tragic loss of life. A 23 year old is dead after a crash involving an AMR ambulance.



Officers say ambulance was on the way to a medical call – two employees in the vehicle are expected to survive. Other two people in car expected to survive. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/cA5PafeENT — Eriketa Cost (@eriketacost_tv) June 17, 2021

That car had two other occupants, a 23-year-old Rochester woman and a 19-year-old Irondequoit woman. One was taken to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries and the other was not injured and remained on scene.

According to police, the ambulance was responding to a medical call and was occupied by two employees of American Medical Response. It was not occupied by a patient at the time. Those two employees were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say North Goodman Street from East Main Street to Bay Street remains closed as the investigation continues.

