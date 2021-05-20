Woman, child hospitalized after dog attack in Rochester, police shoot dog

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman and child were hospitalized Thursday, after a dog attack in the City of Rochester.

According to Rochester police, the 32-year-old woman and her 14-year-old daughter were attacked by their dog around 4:25 p.m. on Maryland Street. Officers arriving on scene found the woman in a car, with the dog outside.

Police say an officer shot the dog when it charged at officers attempting to get the woman out of the car. They say the woman’s leg injury was so severe, firefighters had to apply a tourniquet. Police say the 14-year-old also had multiple wounds to her hands and legs.

Both victims were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment.