ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police have made an arrest following an early morning stabbing death in the city.

Officers were called to an address on Karnes Street around 12:00 a.m. Friday for a report of a man stabbed. When they arrived they found Dytanyia McCracken, 35, lying on the ground with a stab wound to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Erica Mathis, 35, has been charged with his murder. She is expected to be arraigned on Saturday.