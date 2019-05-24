Woman charged with arson for large Monroe Ave. fire appears in court Video

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) -- The woman accused of setting a Monroe Avenue apartment building on fire in March was arraigned Friday.

Twenty-six-year-old Caitlynn Acoff pleaded not guilty to arson, assault, and reckless endangerment.

A source told us she lived in apartment nine of the building which also housed doughnut shop Misfit Doughnuts. Police say she used a cigarette lighter to set a door on fire. The building was destroyed.

Fifteen people had to escape and lost their homes and two businesses were forced out. Her attorney spoke with us Friday after the arraignment.

"We received our scheduling order by the judge today, my client maintains her innocence and we're just going to keep moving forward," said Defense Attorney Paul Guerrieri.

Police say the motive is unclear at this time. A pre-trial hearing is set for September 23.