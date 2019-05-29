Woman charged after stealing from house she broke into

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has charged a woman for breaking into a house in Mount Morris and stealing items.

According to deputies, Kimberley Delavergne, 43, was charged with Burglary, Grand Larceny, and Petit Larceny after stealing cash, credit cards, jewelry, and a television from a home on Hawksview Lane. Deputies say Delavergne stole items from the house on four different occasions between March 26, 2019 and April 2, 2019.

Delaverge was arraigned at the Livingston County Jail, where she was remanded to the custody of the Sheriff on $1,000 cash bail for $2,000 bond.