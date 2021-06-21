Woman assaulted, car stolen and crashed into building on Lyell Avenue in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An elderly woman was assaulted and robbed in Rochester Monday afternoon on the city’s west side.

Rochester Police Department officials say officers responded to the area of Lyell Avenue and Murray Street around 12 p.m.

While attempting to steal her car, officers said a man punched the woman in the face, stole her car and then crashed the car into a nearby building on the corner of Lyell Avenue and Murray Street.

The woman was transported to an area hospital.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

